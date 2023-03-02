Ukraine says it has survived the worst winter in its history. “It was cold and dark, but we were unbreakable,” foreign minister Dmitro Kuleba wrote on Wednesday on the first day of the Ukrainian spring. Is he right?

Spring officially begins on March 1 every year in Ukraine. With the arrival of spring, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered another ‘major defeat’, according to Kuleba. Former Commander of the Army Mart de Kruif calls the words of the Ukrainian foreign minister ‘certainly not boastful.’ “We must not forget that the population has been severely tested.”

“Russia bombarded the energy facilities for months,” continues De Kruif. Large parts of the country were therefore regularly without electricity, gas and hot water. They were ice cold. But, very importantly, morale is not broken. You can also see that at the front. The Ukrainian army has lost hardly any ground after its offensive last summer. Only at Bachmoet, but that’s a different story. It is safe to say that the determination to stop the Russians has only increased.” See also Science questions for kids | Can artificial intelligence be put into humans?

According to Minister Koeleba, the European Union is also part of the Ukrainian victory. According to him, Europe is not frozen without Russian gas, despite Moscow thinking that the EU could not do without it. “A piece of advice to Russia: choke on your gas and choke on your missiles.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Land turns into mud pit

The warmer spring weather also affects the battle scene. Troops and chariots can move more easily over frozen ground. When the thaw sets in and it rains, the land can turn into a mud puddle. The Reuters news agency has seen several military vehicles stuck in the mud near Bachmoet in recent days.

De Kruif states that the battle for Bachmoet has a major influence on the continuation of the war. “Many wonder why Ukraine continues to fight for this city for so long. The place has hardly any strategic importance and the Russians now have a large part in their hands. That they keep going serves only one purpose: to make as many Russian casualties as possible. They want to thin out the enemy so that they cannot strike in other areas. Every day that Bachmut does not fall is a win for Ukraine. They do have to watch out that the soldiers don’t get trapped, as happened at the Azovstal complex in Mariupol.” See also Gas supply to Europe: Could Algeria, Qatar and Iran replace Russia?





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Tens of thousands dead in and around Bachmoet

The Battle of Bachmut is one of the bloodiest of this war. On the Russian side alone, according to Western intelligence services, 50,000 people were killed. It is not known how many Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives, but it must be thousands. The Russians would have advanced 32 kilometers in eight months.

According to the former commander, they desperately need the time that Ukraine ‘buys’ through the Battle of Bachmoet to prepare for the spring offensive. “Ukraine can deploy the Leopard 2 tanks and armored vehicles supplied by the West in the short term. That gives the army the extra clout they need to push back the Russians. I expect that the battle will mainly take place in the Luhansk region, where three Russian divisions are active. Next spring will be a very intensive period of warfare. In the meantime, Kiev fervently hopes to get more equipment, such as the Leopard 1 tanks and F16s.” See also OPEC and Russia decide to maintain oil production cuts

An elderly woman stands in her backyard in Chasiv Yar, near Bachmut. The bloody battle for this city in eastern Ukraine has already cost the lives of tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians. ©AFP



Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: