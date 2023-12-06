Yellow between Ukraine and the United States. President Volodymyr Zelensky canceled the online briefing announced for yesterday with US senators, during which the Ukrainian president was supposed to update the situation on the ground and, above all, make an urgent appeal for the approval of new American funds for military aid to Kiev. It was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who announced that “something happened at the last minute” that prevented Zelensky from attending the briefing.

In announcing the briefing, the democratic leader – who intends to present the aid package of over 60 billion dollars for Kiev for approval in the next few days – said that “we cannot put a price on the defense of democracy in its hour of need , because if Ukraine fails Putin will continue.”

News on Monday of the White House’s letter to congressional leaders warning that the money available for Ukraine is practically finished and that it is necessary to approve the new funds by the end of the year if the position of Kiev on the battlefield.