The United States ”will also send long-range missiles in order to provide full capabilities to Ukraine to liberate all the occupied territories as soon as possible?”, asks a journalist during the joint Biden-Zelensky press conference at the White House . ”President Zelensky’s answer is yes”, replies US President Joe Biden to the laughter of reporters. ”I agree with you”, echoes the Ukrainian leader. A curtain that eased the tension of a historic visit and gave Biden the opportunity to joke about Zelensky’s incessant request for weapons from the United States.