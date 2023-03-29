The United States also supports the creation of a special court for prosecute Ukraine’s crime of aggression. State Department spokesman said. “We believe this Special Court should be rooted in the internal judicial system of Ukraine – he said – and this would provide the clearest path for the creation of the new court and increase the chances of holding those responsible to account.”

The spokesperson’s statement comes after US Ambassador Plenipotentiary for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaak also announced in a speech last night that “the United States supports the development of an internationalized tribunal dedicated to prosecuting the crime of aggression of Ukraine”. The headquarters of the court should be in another European country, at least initially, to “strengthen the European orientation desired by Ukraine”.

DATA IN MOSCOW ON NUCLEAR FORCES – In response to Vladimir Putin’s decision to suspend participation in New Start, the United States will no longer provide Russia with data on its nuclear forces. This was announced by a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. “Based on international law, the United States has the right to respond to Russia’s violations of the New Start by taking proportionate and reversible countermeasures to induce Russia to return to its obligations,” he said, referring to Putin’s announcement. last February. “This means that since the suspension of the treaty announced by Russia is legally invalid – concludes the spokesman – the United States is legally authorized to withhold our biennial update of data in response to violations by Russia”.