The United States promises “unshakable commitment” to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to reiterate “the unwavering commitment of the United States to support Ukraine’s ability to counter aggression. Russian “.

Secretary Austin also stressed the international community’s continued support in building Ukraine’s enduring strength and safeguarding its ability to defend itself in the future, as demonstrated by the security assistance commitments made by allies and partners at the latest meeting of the group of contact for the defense of Ukraine on 12 October.

In the meantime, however, the contacts between the US and Russia. The Pentagon confirmed the phone call between the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, and the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, specifying the importance of keeping the lines of communication open during the war in Ukraine.

But from the Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov makes it known that the phone call is not a prelude to a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American colleague Joe Biden. “No, it’s not on the agenda,” Peskov clarified, quoted by Tass. The last time the two presidents spoke was on February 12, shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the 24th of the same month.

President Alexander from Belarus Lukashenko claimed that the country has been “preparing for war” for 25 yearseven if he ruled out that a mobilization such as the one decreed in neighboring Russia is underway or that he intends to take the initiative. “If they don’t want to fight us, there will be no war”he said, noting that Belarusian forces will only act in response to potential threats. “What else could we do?” Said Lukashenko, quoted by the Belarusian news agency Belta. “Give me an example of one person who was summoned to an enlistment office, she received a rifle and was sent to an army department,” asked the Belarusian president. The joint military deployment between Belarusian and Russian forces has fueled doubts about the possible involvement of the Lukashenko regime in the war launched in Ukraine by its main ally Putin.