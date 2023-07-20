After the Kremlin’s decision to abandon the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russia could target civilian ships in the Black Sea and pin blame on Ukraine. The said it National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodgein a statement reported by CNN, adding that Russia has placed more mines at sea near Ukrainian ports.

Yesterday, the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation announced that from midnight, Russia, with the conclusion of the grain deal, will consider all ships heading to Ukrainian Black Sea ports as military targets. The Defense Ministry had clarified that the flag countries of such ships will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev. “We believe this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea and blame Ukraine for these attacks,” Hodge said.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s statement that Moscow will consider ships transiting the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as carriers of military cargo is linked to the expiration of the grain deal and not to the attack on the Crimean bridge, Kremlin President Dmitry Peskov said.

MINSK: WE WILL TRAIN WITH WAGNER FIGHTERS

Servicemen of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus, together with fighters of the Wagner group, will perform a variety of combat training tasks at the Brestsky training ground, which is close to the Belarusian-Polish border. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.

“The Armed Forces of Belarus continue joint training with fighters of the Wagner PMC. Over the course of a week, units of the special operations forces, together with company representatives, will perform combat training tasks at the Brestsky training ground,” the Defense Ministry said.