“Putin’s war is the cause of NATO expansion“. This was stated by US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin during his speech on the occasion of the eleventh meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine at the US base in Ramstein in Germany. “War, chosen by Putin, does not happened following the expansion of NATO”, he underlines. Moscow “thought that Ukraine would not have dared to react, but Ukraine stood firm with the help of its partners. Putin thought our unity would break down, but Russia’s brutal war of choice has only brought us together.”

The US defense secretary then reiterated that he expects Sweden to join NATO soon. “I would like to note that Finland, which has long been a member of this contact group, is here today as a new NATO ally. I expect Sweden to follow soon,” Austin said at the Contact Group meeting for the defense of Ukraine at the US Ramstein air base. Although Hungary and Turkey continue to block Sweden’s entry into the Alliance, the United States continue to believe that the Scandinavian country will be admitted to NATO before the summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on 11 and 12 July next. Austin, speaking recently with his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson, had confirmed his support for Sweden: “We look forward to continuing to support its rapid admission to NATO and we will work hard to do so before the summer – and again -. You are a great partner. We look forward, very soon, to being able to call you an ally.”