”Nothing has changed”. Thus the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan explained, on the margins of the G7 taking place in Hiroshima, that the supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine does not represent a turning point in support for Kiev, nor an escalation. The United States, he said, had never ruled out the possibility of delivering F-16s to the Ukrainian military.

The decision to hand them over now, Sullivan explained, fits into the necessities of the war. ”The time has come” to consider what the Ukrainian armed forces need to repel Russian aggression and fighters are part of this, Sullivan said. However, there is no indication of how long the training of Ukrainian pilots for the use of the F-16 will last.