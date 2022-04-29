Russia “is probably a few days behind” in its plans to advance the Donbass region in the war with Ukraine. Pentagon sources say this, recording how the “Russians are making slow and irregular progress”. In addition, the sources announce that in the next 24 hours the arrival in Ukraine, with over a dozen flights, of new weapons and military equipment sent to the Kiev forces by the United States is expected. These also include “Phoenix ghost” drones, artillery ammunition and radar.

These are added to the weapons, which arrived in the last 24 hours, with nearly twenty flights in the region, which carried mines, missiles, small caliber ammunition, helmets and body armor.

Meanwhile, the United States has initiated further training of the Ukrainian armed forces at their military bases in three countries, including Germany. “These efforts build on the initial artillery training that Ukrainian forces have already received elsewhere, and also includes training in radar systems and armored vehicles that were recently announced” as part of military aid to Kiev, the words by spokesman John Kirby during a press point.

The United States also believes that Russian forces are trying to compromise the ability of Ukrainian forces “to obtain supplies and reinforcements.” .

Recent air strikes have also targeted military manufacturing facilities. While the attacks on Odessa are being interpreted as a way to engage Ukrainian forces in the city, preventing them from sending reinforcements to Donbass where the new Russian offensive is underway.

Offensive that proceeds in “a discontinuous, slow way towards the south east and south west of Izium”, the sources explain again, noting that the Russian forces “continue to use long-range artillery and some air raids for the movement of troops”. An advance slowed down by two factors: “first by the fact that artillery fire and air raids are not having the effect they would like because the Ukrainians are still able to resist, and secondly by the fact that the Russians are worried not to stay. cut off from their supply lines. “