New aid to Ukraine or Vladimir Putin wins the war. The message from the White House to the United States Congress is clear: there is a crossroads ahead and we must choose which path to take. Kiev needs help to keep fighting. If Washington pulls the plug, turning off the taps, the ending is written. “Congress must decide whether to continue supporting the fight for freedom in Ukraine within the coalition of 50 nations or whether to ignore the lessons we have learned from history by letting Putin prevail. It’s as simple as that,” the senior adviser said. White House Homeland Security, Jake Sullivan.

The picture was outlined by the White House with a letter that Shalanda Young, head of the budget office, sent to Capitol Hill: “Without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to guarantee weapons and equipment to all ‘Ukraine. We have run out of money and almost run out of time.” 61 billion are ready for Kiev, but if the vote in the Senate is a formality, the one in the House is a puzzle: the Republicans are not united in their support for the measure and some are pushing to vote separately on the package guaranteeing aid to Israel. For Kiev, with a single vote and without support for Israel, there would be a risk of a fatal flop.

“I believe that any member of Congress who does not support funding for Ukraine is voting for an outcome that will make it easier for Putin to prevail,” Sullivan said. “A vote against supporting Ukraine is a vote to improve Putin’s strategic position.” “.

The Russian president, meanwhile, is preparing to go on a mission abroad. The Kremlin’s number 1 will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this week, as announced by the Kremlin’s foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov.

The councilor, reports the Ria Novosti agency, citing in turn an interview given by Ushakov to the ‘Life.ru’ portal, indicated that Putin will have a conversation with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, before flying in the Emirates.

Putin’s announced mission to the Gulf follows the voluntary agreement of the OPEC+ member countries (which includes Russia, the Emirates and Saudi Arabia) on a further cut in oil production in the first quarter of 2024 for a total of 2 .2 million barrels per day.