New package of US military aid to Ukraine. The Pentagon announced today, as anticipated by the White House, the 37th package of military aid to Ukraine, worth 300 million dollars. A note states that the new assistance includes ammunition for Himars rocket launchers, other howitzers, artillery and mortar shells and anti-tank equipment. “From the beginning, the United States has not encouraged or enabled Ukraine to strike beyond its borders,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. The US administration “is aware” of the reports that a drone attack on the Kremlin, attributed by Moscow to Kiev to target Vladimir Putin, has been foiled, “but is unable to verify its authenticity”.