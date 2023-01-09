“Rock solid”. So the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, defines the financial and military aid to Ukraine already allocated for 2023, despite the change of majority in the House, now led by a Republican one. Answering journalists’ questions during Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico, Sullivan recalled that Congress has already approved $45 billion for Ukraine, a sum higher than the $37 billion requested by the White House.

Read also

“These are funds that have already been allocated and I don’t see the possibility of them being taken away from us – Sullivan added -, so our ability to have the resources to support Ukraine in terms of security, economics, humanitarian and energy is confirmed. And ‘ solid as a rock – he concluded – for almost all, if not all of 2023 considering the increase in the appropriation that Congress has given us”.

Biden signed the budget law, which is valid until next September, at the end of December. The new Speaker of the Chamber, the Republican Kevin McCarthy, has repeatedly repeated that the new majority will not sign blank checks in Kiev and hinted that he could block the approval of new aid packages.