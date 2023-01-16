The United States has launched an advanced military training program of the armed forces of Ukraine. The news was given by General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff of the United States, stating that training began yesterday in the Grafenwoehr area in Germany and will continue for five or six weeks.

According to the Washington Post, 500 soldiers will be involved in the initial phase of training. The goal is to train them in the use of combined arms “to maximize the violence they inflict,” according to the Washington Post.

“We want Ukrainians to have the ability to successfully defend their country,” Milley said. Ukraine is just defending itself and they are trying to liberate the Russian occupied Ukraine.”