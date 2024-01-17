Joe Biden pressing congressional leaders to greenlight $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The president of the United States has scheduled a meeting for today, Wednesday 17 January, on a day destined to become crucial for American support for Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia for almost 2 years.

Aid has been blocked since December due to the opposition of a group of Republicans in the Senate who, in exchange for the favorable vote, are asking for the launch of more stringent migration policies on the border with Mexico. The dialogue in the last month has not produced white smoke and American support for the country led by President Volodymyr Zelensky is increasingly in question.

Washington actually has no means or weapons on the launch pad, even if in the last few hours it has tried to send reassuring signals. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and promised ''long-lasting support'' from the United States. “We are determined to continue our support for Ukraine and are working closely with Congress to do so. I know our European colleagues will do the same,” Blinken told Zelensky.

Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, joined the meeting and told Zelensky that the United States and its allies are determined “to ensure that Russia fails and Ukraine wins.”

“We must be able to deliver the necessary resources to Ukraine for the weapons it needs to achieve results,” he added. However, the White House National Security Advisor said he was convinced that within Congress there is “bipartisan support” for aid to Kiev “that we need to mobilize, both in the House and the Senate, turning it into actual votes for funding.”

“President Biden is completely focused on this – added Sullivan – we are trying to be able to conclude in the next few weeks and in fact I continue to believe, and express confidence in the fact that, after many turns, we will get to the point. I have had this confidence from the beginning – he concluded – and I continue to have it”.

The stalemate on the field

On the field, the situation appears suspended in a stalemate that resembles a very tough tug of war. Experts and analysts outline a scenario that foresees a new Russian push in February, with a further offensive in the dead of winter to alter the balance that seems to have held for weeks. “Ukrainian marines continue to maintain their bridgehead at Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro, despite Russian attempts to drive them out. They will continue to contest this territory for this week”, observes British military intelligence, signaling a general situation of immobility on the field.

“Over the past week, neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces have gained ground – the bulletin begins – Despite progress in late December in capturing Marinka, Russia has been unable to take advantage and advance west towards Kurakhove or south towards Novomykhalivka”.

“The encirclement of Avdiivka remains the main Russian effort. However – notes British intelligence – at the moment Russia has achieved very limited territorial progress at a significant cost in men and equipment. The northern city of Stepove remains under Ukrainian control ensuring the access to the Avdiivka supply route, Russian attempts to isolate the city are unlikely for at least a week.”