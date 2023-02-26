There will be “real costs” for China if it supplies Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine. This is the new warning addressed to Beijing by the United States. “From our perspective, in fact, this war represents a real complication for Beijing and Beijing will have to make its own decisions on how to proceed, whether to provide military assistance – says White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan – but if it chooses this road, this will have real costs for China.”

“And I believe that Chinese leaders are evaluating this in making their decisions”, added Sullivan, speaking on CNN, adding that in diplomatic contacts with Beijing, the United States “are not only addressing direct threats”. “We are explaining what is at stake and the consequences – she explained – and how things can evolve, we are doing it in a clear and specific way behind closed doors”.

According to reports from US intelligence sources, China is considering whether to send drones and ammunition to Moscow, but there are no indications that Beijing has made a final decision.

Crimea chapter: “What will ultimately happen to Crimea, as part of this war and a deal, is something for Ukrainians to decide with US support,” Sullivan’s response when asked whether President Joe Biden would support Kiev’s decision to aim for the reconquest of Crimea as a goal to declare victory.

Sullivan is also very cautious in answering the question of whether the US will be able to support this level of military assistance to Kiev within a year: “I can say that war is unpredictable, a year ago everyone feared the fall of Kiev within a few days , a year later Joe Biden stood by President Zelensky in Kiev.”

Finally, Sullivan reiterates that Washington “for the moment” excludes the supply of F16s: “In this phase of the war there is a need for tanks, combat vehicles, armored vehicles, artillery, tactical air defense systems, so that the Ukrainians can reconquer the occupied territory – he says – the F16s are a question for a later time”.