Ukraine-Russia war, according to the US, Vladimir Putin’s advisers are not telling him the truth about how badly the military operation is going and the actual impact of sanctions on the Russian economy. This is what an American administration official reported to CNN. “We believe that Putin receives incorrect information from his advisers on how bad the army operation is going and on how the Russian economy is crippled by sanctions – explains the official – because the advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth”.

At the same time, the sources add “that information indicating that Putin feels deceived by the Russian military leaders” provokes a “persistent tension between Putin and the defense ministry, caused by Putin’s distrust of his leadership”. For example, it is pointed out that Putin did not know that the military “was using and losing recruits in battle, indicating a clear lack of accurate information flow to the Russian president.”