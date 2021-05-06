During his visit to Kiev, Blinken will meet with President Zelensky.

The United States foreign minister Antony Blinken says the country is committed to a partnership with Ukraine. According to Blinken, this means US support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.

Blinken, who arrived in Kiev yesterday, is by far the most significant President visiting Ukraine Joe Biden member of the administration. At his meeting, the Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleban with Blinken also recalled the need to strengthen Ukraine’s democracy and eradicate corruption.

Prior to the visit, the United States criticized Ukraine for the head of the state energy company Naftogaz Andriy Koboleville kicks given. Kobolev had reformed the company and reduced Ukraine’s dependence on Russian gas.

Biden has taken over as president of Russia and president Vladimir Putin a stricter line than its predecessor Donald Trump. The situation in the direction of Ukraine intensified when Russia concentrated large military forces near the border with Ukraine last month and on the occupied Crimean peninsula. The troops were later withdrawn.

Blinken arrived in Kiev from London, where G7 foreign ministers condemned Russia’s irresponsible and destabilizing actions in Ukraine and elsewhere. Blinken will also meet the president later today Volodymyr Zelensky, which has appealed to Western countries to promote Ukraine’s possible NATO membership.

Zelenskyi was in the middle of the U.S. presidential battle last year when Trump pressured him to dig into negative information about the actions of his opponent Ciden and his son Hunter in Ukraine.