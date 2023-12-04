The United States raises the alarm: money for Ukraine has run out and aid for Kiev, at war with Russia for 650 days, is at risk. In a letter sent to congressional leaders, the White House and the administration of President Joe Biden raise the alarm that the money available to militarily support the country led by Volodymyr Zelensky has run out. And that failure to approve funds for new military aid by the end of the year would put Kiev’s position on the battlefield at serious risk.

“I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to guarantee weapons and equipment to Ukraine – writes Shalanda Young, head of the White House budget office – there is no We have a magic pot of funds available to face these moments. We have run out of money and almost run out of time.”

Lack of funding could ‘cripple Ukraine on the battlefield’continues the letter which is the latest in a long series of requests from the White House for the approval of over 61 billion allocated to Ukraine, as part of a package of extraordinary appropriations totaling 106 billion, which include the funds for Israel, for the Pacific and the border with Mexico.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has set the vote on Biden’s proposal for next week, but obviously the situation is very different in the House, where opposition to new, substantial aid is strong within the Republican majority soldiers in Kiev.

So much so that speaker Mike Johnson insists on the proposal to vote separately on the over 14 billion in aid for Israel – which the Republicans support unanimously – and that for Ukraine. While Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell agrees with Schumer on the need to approve the package as a whole.

The certain thing, Young continues in his message, is that it cannot be put off any longer: “This is not a problem for next year, the time to help democratic Ukraine against Russian aggression is now. The time has come let Congress act, if your assistance stops – he concludes – this will cause significant problems for Ukraine”.