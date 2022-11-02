Ukraine, US intelligence: “The Russian military leaders have talked about the use of nuclear weapons”

The military leaders of the Russian forces discussed the use of “tactical” nuclear weapons in Ukraine. This is what US intelligence revealed to the Biden administration in mid-October, according to government sources cited by the New York Times. Vladimir Putin, the only one in Russia to have the power to authorize the use of a nuclear weapon, would not have taken part in the talks between some military commanders. The news would have “alarmed” the Biden administration, according to the NYT, because it would show how disappointed the Russian generals are by the defeats inflicted by the Ukrainian counter-offensive, indicating that the threats from the Russian president “may not be just words”. Sources in the New York newspaper, however, argue that Russian forces have not yet taken any steps to prepare for an attack. Timing is also worrying: the news of the discussion surfaced in the days when Moscow accused Kiev of preparing an attack with a dirty bomb and the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had made contact with his Western counterparts, including the secretary of the US defense Lloyd Austin, heard twice within a few days.

In the following weeks, tensions eased somewhat, until last Thursday’s speech in which Putin said Russia has no plans to use a nuclear weapon. “We don’t see the need for it,” said the Russian president. “It makes no sense, neither political nor military”.