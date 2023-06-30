The The United States is evaluating the delivery of a long-range missile system, the Atacms, to Ukraine. American and European officials told the Wall Street Journal. This missile defense system has a range of up to 300 kilometers and can be capable of striking far behind the front lines, including in Russian territory. So far, US President Joe Biden has not yet signed off on the transfer, partly because some US officials fear that Ukraine could use it to strike Russian territory and escalate the conflict.

THE Atacms missiles, launched from the Himars launcher, would allow Ukrainian forces to strike Russian nodes for logistics, command and control well beyond the front lines. The precision-guided missiles can strike intelligence-identified GPS-tracked targets with pinpoint accuracy, preventing Russia from putting its rearguard operations out of Ukraine’s reach. The missiles’ long-range range would likely force Russia to withdraw supplies and command posts more than 300 kilometers from the front, making it more difficult for battlefield troops to resupply.

Officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal said thehe delivery of long-range missiles is awaiting approval, while the US administration is assessing the situation on the ground in Ukraine. Meanwhile, European officials have been exerting private pressure on Washington to deliver longer-range missile systems. Their hope is that, as the US has reversed course on other weapons, including Abrams tanks and launchers of the High Mobility Artillery Missile System, or Himar, it would do so for Atacms missiles.

The Wall Street Journal also heard from a senior Ukrainian defense official, who said to that in recent weeks, Kiev has received positive signals that the United States intends to hand over the Atacms system. Ukrainian officials believe the system is also needed to target Crimea, the peninsula occupied by Russia and which is used as a base to launch Iranian-made drones, according to public statements by the United States and its European allies.

In early June, the House Foreign Affairs Committee passed a resolution calling for the Biden administration to supply Ukraine with ATACMS, increasing pressure on the White House and Pentagon to supply the weapons. Officials in the US and Europe have now seen signs that even the previously reluctant White House is assessing an urgent need to support Ukraine’s struggle in the coming weeks.