The Biden Administration faces an imminent decision on whether to supply Ukraine with controversial cluster bombs or cluster bombs. “We have thought a lot about DPicms (Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions),” said General Mark Milley, head of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, in statements to the National Press Club relaunched by the Washington Post. “There is a decision making process going on,” he added. The Post writes of contacts in recent weeks of officials of the Biden Administration, including of Defense, with Congress and allies opposed to the use of cluster munitions precisely to support the need for it on Ukrainian soil and provide guarantees on how they would be used. According to sources cited by the newspaper, the deputy adviser for national security, Jon Finer, mobilized.

According to an intelligence assessment in January (at the time of the battle for Bakhmut) contained in a series of classified documents obtained by the Post, the US concluded months ago that cluster munitions could be an effective tool for the Ukrainian military. “Probably – according to the document – they would increase the effectiveness” of the operations of the Kiev forces “against assault waves because one cluster munition has the same lethality as 10 artillery pieces from 155 mm against grouped infantry units”. But if US President Joe Biden was against it at the time, now – writes the newspaper quoting various American officials – the White House is reviewing its position.

“We have always said that our security assistance would evolve according to the evolution of battlefield conditions and it continues to be so – said a source – In recent weeks we have seen a growing need for cluster munitions”. According to another source, although the State Department has long opposed it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken withdrew the objections while the Pentagon awaits Biden’s decision.

Concerns remain in the US administration about the effectiveness of cluster munitions on Ukrainian soil and on long-term risks they may pose to civilians. “They are indiscriminate and affect civilians – denounced Sarah Yager, Washington director of Human Rights Watch – We are also talking about breaking a global norm against the use of cluster munitions, at least for countries that believe in humanity even in times of war “.

The Department of Defense has not confirmed whether the US still produces cluster munitions and it is unclear what is still available in the arsenal for possible supply to Ukraine. According to US officials, either Fly That Kiev have already employed cluster munitions in the conflict.

SECRET MISSION OF THE CIA HEAD IN KIEV BEFORE THE WAGNER REVOLT

At the beginning of June, the director of the CIA, William Burns, was on a visit, a mission that has remained secret up to now, to Ukraine. On this occasion, Ukrainian officials revealed an “ambitious strategy” to regain control of the territories occupied by the Russians and start ceasefire negotiations with Moscow by the end of the year. Military strategists in Kiev have shown optimism about the goal of recapturing significant territory by the autumn, moving artillery and missile systems near the border line with Crimea, advancing further in the east of the country and then starting negotiations with Moscow for the first time since peace talks broke down in March last year.

Burns’ visit, prior to Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s failed uprising in Russia, included meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top intelligence officials in Kiev. “Director Burns was recently in Ukraine, as he has done regularly since the beginning of the recent Russian aggression more than a year ago,” said a US official. The goal of the mission was to reaffirm the Biden administration’s commitment to sharing intelligence information to aid Ukraine’s defense.

“Russia will negotiate only if it feels threatened,” a senior Ukrainian official said. But, writes the Washington Post, it remains to be seen whether Ukraine will be able to implement these plans, with such a short timescale, and the CIA declined to comment on Burns’ assessments of the offensive’s prospects.