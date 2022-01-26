“Italy is an important transatlantic partner and ally and has been fundamental in these talks (on Ukraine, ed) at all levels”, said the interim charge d’affaires at the American embassy in Rome Thomas Smitham. in his speech at the Transatlantic Forum on Russia organized today by the American Studies Center, Aspen Institute and the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Together we adhere to the principle that there can be no discussion on Europe without Europe, on NATO without NATO, and on Ukraine without Ukraine”, he specified. “Until Monday evening, when President Biden spoke with European leaders, including President Draghi, we worked closely with our allies and partners to ensure that we speak with one voice in defense of Europe’s security. and the sovereignty of Ukraine “.

“If Russia rejects diplomacy and further violates Ukrainian territorial integrity, we will be fully aligned with Italy and our other partners and allies,” he continued – “We will impose tough measures against Russia, including tough economic sanctions. Together. to our allies and partners, we will respond with strong measures that would inflict significant costs on the Russian economy and financial system. And we will strengthen our NATO allies on the eastern flank, to which we have a sacred obligation, with an additional troop presence, such as President Biden reported on Jan.19. ”