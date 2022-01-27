The United States has called on China to use its “influence” over Russia to discourage an invasion of Ukraine. The appeal came from Victoria Nuland, number three of the State Department: “We ask Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to encourage diplomacy, because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it will not be good for the country either. China”.

At the heart of the crisis is Nord Stream 2: the Russia-Germany strategic gas pipeline

The Western Front’s doubts about the response to the Ukrainian crisis run along 1,230 km of submarine pipes in the depths of the Baltic. Around the Nord Stream 2 project, which, as the name makes clear, aims to double the flow rate of the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, inaugurated ten years ago, tensions within the Allies are now entwined, with an uncertainty which also affects the internal divisions in Berlin in the post-Merkel season. The “strong sanctions” in preparation against Moscow, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock clarified, would affect “also Nord Stream 2” in several respects. And in that case, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had warned, “no one should cultivate the illusion that this will have no consequences for us.” Because if the United States, with more than one eye on its share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, insists on stopping in the hypothesis of an attack on Kiev on a ready-made project (“in one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not go on, ”the State Department reiterated), in addition to Moscow paying a high price, Europe would also be increasingly hungry for gas.

Today more than 40% of EU imports arrive from Russia, with an almost total dependence on various Eastern countries, from the Czech Republic to Poland and Hungary, and on Germany itself, as well as Italy, which receives more than the European average .

From the Baltic coast of Russia to Greifswald, in Germany, not far from the outlet of the twin already in operation, the Nord Stream 2 can transport 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Completed in September and costing $ 11 billion, it is ready to go into operation, according to the management company, but is still awaiting clearance from Berlin and Brussels. In addition to the technical issues, the geopolitical tug-of-war over the role of Ukraine was weighing even before the last escalation, which, bypassed, would see its centrality in the energy balances of the Old Continent reduced and its consequent revenues, linked to transit rights: a cost to Kiev estimated at $ 2 billion per year.

The game then appears far from closed even within the coalition in power in Berlin. In the 177 pages of the government contract, the maxi work is never even mentioned: a rather clear indication of the absence of a shared line. Moreover, Scholz himself has repeatedly tried to distance himself by speaking of a “private entrepreneurial project”, despite a green light that depends on the German authority for the management of the networks. In the background but not too much, especially for the Greens who in the meantime have obtained the leadership of foreign countries, there are then the environmental issue and the tug-of-war in the EU over the taxonomy for sustainable investments, the clash over the green license to be awarded or not. to gas (in addition to nuclear power) in the use of resources for the ecological transition. An economic lever on which Moscow does not stop insisting. “I am one hundred percent sure that it will be put into operation – said the former president Dmitry Medvedev – simply because miracles do not happen and, if there is an economic need, it must be addressed”.