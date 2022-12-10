There cooperation in the military sector between Russia and Iran, from which the deadly drones used in the war in Ukraine originate, has now turned into a real defense partnership. AND’ the alarm raised by the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirbyconfirming the rumors of recent days, according to which Moscow and Tehran – which has only recently admitted to sending unmanned aircraft to Russia, after having repeatedly denied it – are considering joint production of drones.

“Russia is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas such as weapons development and training,” Kirby denounced, adding that the United States fears that Russia intends to “supply Iran with advanced military components,” including helicopters and air defense systems.

“Iran has become Russia’s main military supporter – the spokesman for the National Security Council said again, speaking of “sordish deals” between the two countries – Russia is using Iranian drones to target energy infrastructure, depriving millions of electricity, heat and critical utilities. Today in Ukraine people are dying because of Iran’s actions.”

According to Kirby, “in return, Russia is offering military and technical support to the Iranian regime, which will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security.”