Nuclear weapons, Putin’s threat from Belarus looms over Europe

There Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun, he confirms it himself Vladimir Putin – according to the tax – “It proves ituse of strategic reserves by Kiev”, which the Russian president believes still has great offensive potential, despite i failed attempts in the “spring” counter-offensive that Zelensky he announced menacingly.

L’“informal” meeting in Sochi between Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko would revolve around the Tsar’s announcement of a deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus very close, starting July 7-8, the date on which the completion of the construction works for the necessary installations is expected. ”So everything is according to plan, everything is stable,” Putin said according to reports from the Kremlin. Previously the two leaders had agreed the plan to deploy Russian short-range land-based nuclear missiles on Belarusian territory, where they will remain under Russian command.

Ukraine: additional US military aid for 2 billion dollars

The United States has announced a new tranche of military aid to Ukrainewhich mainly concerns anti-aircraft defense equipment and ammunition, of approx 2 billion dollars. This “simplifies Ukraine’s short-term engagement and lasting capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend their territory and counter long-term Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

