The Ukrainian authorities called on the United States to introduce a “new comprehensive sanctions regime” against the Russian Federation, including restrictive measures against the Nord Stream 2 project, reports TASS, referring to the statement of the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Yulia Sviridenko.

During the videoconference of the Atlantic Council, she noted that it is extremely important for Kiev that Washington joins the negotiation process on the Donbass. Zelensky’s office also believes that the US, EU and Ukraine “must coordinate approaches, work together to defend freedom and democracy.” In addition, the Ukrainian authorities are interested in building up military cooperation with the United States.

As the agency clarifies, the Atlantic Council has prepared a report proposing to increase military aid to Ukraine up to $ 500 million a year, as well as to increase pressure on Russia in relation to the Nord Stream 2 project.

We will remind, earlier the head of the United States Joe Biden for a year extended the sanctions against Russia imposed over Crimea. It was also reported that U.S. Senators ask the president to introduce new restrictive measures against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Press Secretary of the Head of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is considering the threat of new sanctions, and therefore is developing various scenarios to protect the interests of citizens and businesses. The Russian Foreign Ministry added that Moscow will soon publish a response stop list for Washington’s sanctions.