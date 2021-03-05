Ukraine has called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to introduce a “new comprehensive sanctions regime” against Russia, which would include restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This appeal was made by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko, reports TASS…

Related materials

“It is extremely important for us that the United States joins the negotiation process on the Donbass in the Normandy and Minsk formats, in order to make them the most effective, the United States, the EU and Ukraine must coordinate their approaches, work together to defend freedom and democracy,” she said she.

Sviridenko added that the Ukrainian side is interested in building up military cooperation with the Americans. In her opinion, Ukraine and the United States need to resist “cyber threats, information attacks and propaganda.”

Earlier it became known about the new sanctions against Russia being prepared by the US and UK authorities. According to Bloomberg, the measures may include the inclusion of Russian businessmen on the sanctions list, so far not featured on it. Against the background of this information, the ruble exchange rate naturally collapsed.

It is also possible that the restrictions will jeopardize the Russian national debt. Already in June, the United States may impose a ban on lending to the government structures of the violating country by American banks, that is, completely ban the work with Russian foreign debt.