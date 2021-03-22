Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal called on Europe to expand and tighten sanctions against Russia, reports RIA News…

We believe that sanctions need not only be continued. In the future, they should be clear, clear and, above all, tougher, – said Shmygal.

Earlier, Ukraine called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to introduce a “new comprehensive sanctions regime” against Russia, which would include restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“The US, EU and Ukraine must coordinate their approaches, work together to defend freedom and democracy,” stressed Yulia Sviridenko, deputy head of the presidential office.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia systematically violates human rights in Crimea and Donbass.