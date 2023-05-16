Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Apparently, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to attack the Russian army in Russia. Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov is furious.

Munich/Tokmak/Bryansk – Ukraine is taking back its country. And the Russian army is apparently also being attacked in Russia for this. There is said to have been another drone attack on a military site in the Russian Oblast Bryansk.

War in Ukraine: Russian army probably attacked again in Russia

According to the independent Eastern European news website Nexta a Russian military depot was attacked in the border region. Four so-called Ural trucks and a howitzer were destroyed. This information cannot be independently verified.

An adviser to the exiled mayor of Mariupol said there had also been attacks behind enemy lines in the occupied Ukrainian Zaporizhia Oblast. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army reported renewed advances around Bakhmut on Monday (May 15).

Again and again Bryansk. As has now become known, the Seschtscha airfield in the Bryansk region was attacked by several drones on May 3rd and an Antonov An-124 transport plane was allegedly damaged. Not far from the settlement of Belye Berega, also in the Bryansk region, a locomotive and around 20 wagons came off the rails the day before “due to illegal interference with the work of railway transport”, the Russian railway RZD had announced on Telegram. On May 1, a train derailed in the same Russian region after rails blew up (Twitter video below).

Behind Russian border: attacks at Bryansk and Belgorod

As well as the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) citing maps from the Washington think tank American Enterprise Institute, US analysts have discovered Russian army defense lines near the borders of the Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkiv. The Russian region of Bryansk with the city of the same name (around 400,000 inhabitants) is located opposite the Ukrainian Oblast of Sumy and the city of the same name (around 270,000 inhabitants). More south, in the Russian part of the border region, even Russian defensive positions were recently attacked.

So the published Picture a video purported to show the bombing of a position on Russian territory. In the Ukraine war, the Russian army is increasingly coming under pressure in illegally occupied territory in the western neighboring country, while western partners are supplying Kiev with other modern weapons – for example Great Britain the “Storm Shadow” cruise missile.

In Zaporizhia region: Ukraine apparently attacks Russian army in Tokmak

According to Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the exile mayor of Mariupol Ukrainska Pravda wrote on Telegram, explosions in the occupied town of Tokmak (around 30,000 inhabitants) are said to have been heard on Monday morning. Andryushchenko posted videos with a rumble in the background, which could indicate detonations.

Tokmak is about 100 kilometers southeast of Zaporizhia and about 60 kilometers northeast of Melitopol. It is precisely in this wedge that part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is suspected.

Against Russian invasion: Ukrainian forces advance at Bakhmut

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army is making headway near Bakhmut. “The advance of our troops in the direction of Bakhmut is the first success of the offensive in the defense of Bakhmut,” said the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyj in the online service Telegram. The last few days have shown “that we can advance and destroy the enemy even under such extremely difficult conditions”.

That’s not all: According to the Defense Ministry in Moscow, two high-ranking Russian military commanders were recently killed in the said fighting for Donbass city. Uncommon: The Ministry rarely comments on its own losses.

Russia: Defense Ministry confirms deaths of second commanders

The dead are the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade Vyacheslav Makarov and the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work Yevgeny Brovko, a ministry spokesman said on Sunday (May 14).

Meanwhile, the next threatening gestures followed from the Kremlin: Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the director of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, of alleged statements that Russians were to be killed all over the world. It is nowhere to be found that Budanov said this. Peskow nevertheless spoke of alleged “terrorism”.

Ukraine war: Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rages against Kiev

“It is crystal clear that the Kiev regime is behind the killings. It not only finances these murders, but also organizes, instigates and carries them out,” Peskov said, according to the state news agency TASS, in response to questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin on the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.” The Kremlin spokesman therefore threatened: “Our special services know what to do after such statements.” (pm)