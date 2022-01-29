Ukraine, Macron one hour on the phone with Putin to cool down Ukraine crisis

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, had a one-hour phone call with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to try to keep the channel of diplomacy open on the Ukrainian crisis. The newspaper Le Figarò wrote it in its online edition. Security in Europe, the sovereignty of states on the continent, with within the crucial question of Ukraine, were among the topics dealt with in the long conversation. A topic that the French head of state would discuss shortly after, even on the phone, with his Ukrainian counterpart. During Putin phone call he would have expressed his willingness to continue the dialogue and repeated to Macron that he “had no desire to invade” Ukraine.

The crisis in Ukraine puts Unicredit on hold

But in the meantime the crisis is causing some Italian companies to suffer. As Repubblica writes, “Unicredit is called out of the privatization of Otkritie Bank in Russia. As the head of the Italian bank Andrea Orcel said, presenting the end-of-year accounts, “we have withdrawn from the appraisal for geopolitical risks”. The crisis with Ukraine, a country exposed for weeks to the risks of a new invasion by Russian soldiers, therefore creates new obstacles on an economic level. But in Russia, Unicredit “remains there”, with its 72 branches that provide around 8 billion euros in loans and which in 2021 had yielded 180 million, a small part of the 3.9 billion overall earned by the bank, but with a return double-digit percentage and “always higher than the cost of capital”, as Orcel remarked “.

Made in Italy continues to focus on Russia

On the other hand, continues Repubblica, the made in Italy continues to focus on Russia. “The closing of 2021 saw trade return to pre-pandemic levels, with exports that should reach 7.5 billion against an import that is approximately double; but almost all of this was made up of gas purchases. The outlook, scanned in detail three days ago at the first meeting of the Italo-Russian entrepreneurial committee (Cir) born two years ago, they seem particularly promising for groups capable of converting hundreds of plants in a more “ecological” sense where the immense riches of the Russian subsoil are transformed into fuels, fertilizers and other plastic products of the petrochemical chain “, concludes the newspaper.

Putin has 200 billion hidden abroad: but he denies it

Meanwhile, the headlights are turned on on Vladimir Putin and his possessions. Officially, explains the Corriere della Sera, Putin has “a public wage of about 130 thousand euros a year (data 2020). A 77m2 apartment, an 18m2 garage, two vintage Volga GAZ M21 cars, an SUV. “The Kremlin insists that” all Putin’s properties are in Russia, “but now rumors are spreading about more than two hundred billion dollars hidden by the Russian president abroad He denies and claims to live in a 77 square meter house.

