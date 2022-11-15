Russia has launched a new full-scale missile attack on Ukraine. About 100 missiles were fired, hitting energy infrastructure and residential buildings, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force said, quoted by the Guardian. In a first comment, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak spoke about Russian reaction to President Volodymyr Zekensky’s G20 speech. “Russia responds to Zelensky’s powerful speech at the G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin wants peace? Anyway, in the end, terrorists always lose,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Russia has launched at least 85 missiles against Ukraine, mainly against energy infrastructures,” Zelensky denounced in a video posted on social media. “It is clear what the enemy wants. He will not get it”, he added, anticipating the possible arrival of another 20 missiles and therefore inviting his connasionals to remain in shelters.

Russia speaks with missiles, it can only be stopped with weapons, says the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Russian missiles are killing people and damaging infrastructure across Ukraine right now. This is what Russia has to say on the issue of peace talks. Just propose Ukraine to accept Russia’s ultimatums! This terror can be stopped with the strength of our weapons and principles,” Kuleba tweeted.

TO Kiev two buildings in the Pechersk district were hit. At least one person died in the raids, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klitschko, announced on Telegram, specifying that in Pechersk, in one of the houses hit by a rocket, the rescuers found the body of a person. Furthermore, according to the mayor, the Ukrenergo company has ordered the interruption of the electricity supply to avoid further damage to the infrastructure and half of the capital’s population is in the dark.

Even the Dutch foreign minister, Wopke Hoekstra, was forced to take refuge in shelters during his visit to Kiev. Hoekstra urged to pay attention to “what Russia does, not what it says” and told CNN that the missile attack once again shows “Putin’s willingness to resort to criminal methods”. “There can be only one answer to all of this – he added – And it is to continue: continue to support Ukraine, continue to supply weapons, continue to work on justice, continue to work on providing humanitarian aid”.

In addition to the capital, they have been targeted the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Poltava, and the Cherkassy region. Anti-aircraft fire also went into action in Chernihiv and Vinnytsia, writes the Guardian citing local authorities.

Russian missiles also hit Kharkovin northeastern Ukraine, causing power line problems. According to the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, an “essential infrastructure” was hit in the raid. “At the moment there is no information on the victims. Due to damage to the structure, there are problems with the energy supply,” he said on Telegram, announcing that the tram and metro service has been interrupted and that the engineers “are making everything to normalize life in Kharkiv as soon as possible”.

Achieved by the offensive too Lviv, where a major power plant in the western region was hit. “In Lviv there are problems with the distribution of electricity, interruptions in the operation of mobile operators. Stay in shelters! There is still danger,” said the governor of the region, Maksym Kozytskyi, addressing the population.

Also affected was the Auchan shopping center in the Solonka district. “During the bombing our mission was in a nearby church, where our medical health team was visiting the war refugees housed in the structure”, they say from Mediterranea Saving Humans. An NGO mission is currently in Lviv as part of the Med Care for Ukraine project. “Our team was having lunch in that mall just before. No more war, no more death,” the activists say.

RUSSIAN FORCES WITHDRAW 15-20 KM FROM RIVA DNIPRO – Meanwhile, Russian forces are retreating 15-20 km from the barriers built on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River to avoid Ukrainian attacks. This was stated by Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military command, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

“Hypothetically they can threaten Kherson, because the distance allows them to use various types of weapons. But we have no way to answer them. Having said that, there is some activity of enemy troops on the left bank of the Dnipro, moving 15-20 km inland,” the spokeswoman said. Humeniuk added that Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian logistical supply routes.