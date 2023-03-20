The Russian army is conducting offensive actions in five operational directions, mainly in the Donetsk region. This was communicated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in today’s morning briefing, adding that “during the last day, our forces repelled 69 enemy attacks in the specified directions. Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities”. According to the data of the Kiev army, the forces of the Russian Federation have carried out attacks in particular on civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. “There are dead and wounded civilians, some civilian infrastructure has been damaged.”

RUSSIAN LOSSES – According to Kiev, Russia has lost 700 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks to 165,610 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to reports by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be around 165,610 men, 3,537 tanks, 6,869 armored vehicles, 2,577 artillery systems, 507 multiple rocket launchers, 270 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 305 aircraft, 290 helicopters, 5,416 vehicles, 18 naval units and 2,160 drones.

ISW extension – According to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Russia’s offensive in the Donbass could be approaching its peak and Ukraine “has a good chance to regain the initiative and launch a counter-offensive”. According to their estimates, the pace of offensive operations by Russian forces has slowed down in recent weeks, indicating that Russia’s spring offensive in the Donbass may be nearing its climax.

Meanwhile, the US think tank notes, the Ukrainian armed forces probably conducted a local counterattack southwest of Bakhmut, near the settlement of Ivanivske, thus widening the corridor between Bakhmut and other territories controlled by Kiev in the Donetsk region. In addition, significant losses of Russian troops in the Vugledar area seriously weaken Moscow’s offensive potential in the Donetsk region.

CPI – The International Criminal Court is asking for more money to prosecute Russians for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine. The ICC today brings together justice ministers from over 40 countries in London to discuss fundraising. The conference, jointly hosted by the British and Dutch governments, comes after the International Criminal Court issued an international arrest warrant on Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan is expected to ask for more money as there are 40 investigators engaged in Ukraine and the court’s budget has not increased.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a press conference that the International Criminal Court should adopt a “fair position” with respect to Russian President Putin. For its part, the diplomat said, China will continue to take a fair and objective position with respect to the Ukrainian crisis and will play a constructive role in the peace talks.