Ukraine UN Security Council convenes on Ukraine, Russia accuses US of ‘hysteria’ – Live broadcast

The Council has been convened by the United States. The meeting is expected to be the most closely followed UN meeting for years.

UN the security council met on monday to discuss Russia’s threatening actions on the ukrainian border. The meeting at the UN headquarters in New York started after 5 pm Finnish time and HS will show it live in this story.

The meeting began with the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasili Nebenzjan with a brief statement. He accused the United States of trying to create “hysteria” over Ukraine.

The Council was convened by the United States. Officially, the agenda of the meeting is “Threats to International Peace and Security (Ukraine)”. The United States expects Russia to explain its actions at the Ukrainian border and in Belarus at the meeting.

“We are ready to listen to them, but we are not going to let them distract us with their propaganda and we are ready to respond to any disinformation they are trying to spread at the meeting,” said the U.S. ambassador. Linda Thomas-Greenfield To ABC News on Sunday.

Deputy Director of the UN Permanent Mission to Russia Dmitri Poljanski in turn, said Friday On Twitter hoping that “other members of the Security Council will not support this blatant PR plunder, which is a disgrace to the reputation of the UN Security Council”.

Meeting however, despite Russia’s opposition, it is expected to be the most closely followed UN meeting for years. The Security Council has a total of 15 members: the permanent members Britain, China, France, the United States and Russia, and ten alternating members.

Last Sunday Ukraine called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s border and occupied territories and to continue its dialogue with the West.

Russia has repeatedly said it has no plans to attack Ukraine. United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in turn said Fridaythat the President of Russia Vladimir Putin there is now a clear military capacity to act against Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate has also prepared a “mother of all sanctions” against Putin and Russian banks. However, there is disagreement in the US Senate as to whether some of the sanctions should be imposed before a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the senator said. Bob Menendez To CNN on Sunday.