The UN Security Council rejected Russia’s proposal to set up a commission to investigate the alleged laboratories for the production of biological weapons on Ukrainian territory. Only China voted in favor, in addition to Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and France voted against, while the other nine countries abstained.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian government has repeatedly denounced the existence of US laboratories on Ukrainian territory for the development of “agents potentially useful as biological weapons”. The United States called these allegations “fake news”, denouncing Russian “misinformation”.