About 100 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal planta redoubt of the last Ukrainian forces in the city of Mariupol under siege by Russian troops, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky reported on Sunday.

(Read: Russia ‘has already made the decision to attack Moldova’, according to ‘The Times’)

This announcement came after the UN confirmed that an “evacuation operation is ongoing” in Azovstal, in coordination with the Red CrossRussian troops and Ukrainian forces, without elaborating.

(You are interested in: Ukraine: shipment of heavy weapons establishes a new phase in the war)

The Azovstal industrial area is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russia. Living conditions in the network of tunnels under the steelworks were described as appalling. So far previous evacuation efforts have failed.

“The first group of about 100 people is already on its way to a controlled area. Tomorrow we will meet them in Zaporizhia,” Zelensky said on his Twitter account.

In parallel, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 80 civilians had left this industrial site and were driven to Russian-controlled eastern territories.

Розпочалася евакуація цивільних з Азовсталі. Persh група приблизно з_ 100 os_b уже прямує на p_dkontroln teritor_yu. Завтра зустрічатимемо їх у Запоріжжі. Дякую нашій команді! Нині вони, разом з представниками #ООНпрацюють над евакуац_єю решти цив_льних іz teritor_ї заводу. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

The Defense Ministry released a video of the evacuations showing civilians arriving by bus in the town of Bezimenne, halfway between the Russian border and Mariupol, where they are greeted by UN and ICRC envoys under surveillance of Russian soldiers.

It is not clear where the difference in evacuees between one source and another comes from, but the Russian Ministry of Defense already announced on Saturday that about 50 civilians had left Azovstal.

The evacuation of civilians continues this Monday

The evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol and the Azovstal steelworks, where hundreds of civilians remain surrounded and trapped, continues this Monday, sponsored by the UN and the Red Cross, as reported by the city council of this city through its Telegram channel.

According to the city council, two additional locations have been agreed for the people in the evacuation column that will leave Mariúpol to be transferred. “There are good news”.

If you have relatives or acquaintances there, try to contact them and provide them with information about a possible evacuation

With the support of the United Nations and the Red Cross, two additional locations were agreed on Monday to put people in an evacuation convoy leaving Mariupol.

These are the town of Mangush (in the Donestk region) and the Lunacharsky ring near Berdyansk (east of Mariupol).

Ukraine managed on Sunday with the help of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to evacuate between 80 and 100 civilian refugees in the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, after multiple failures and in what kyiv has described as the most difficult operation since the war began more than two months ago.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, met at the beginning of last week with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, from whom he extracted an “agreement in principle” to involve the United Nations and the ICRC in the operation, after which he traveled to kyiv to discuss the details with Zelensky, assuring himself that the body was doing “everything possible” to achieve the evacuation of civilians from the steelworks.

Zaporizhia prepares for more refugees

The first civilians evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks, in besieged Mariupol, expect to arrive this Monday in Zaporizhiaa city just over 200 kilometers to the north, which is ready to receive them, while Russian forces continue their offensive in the south, in the Kherson region, and the EU is studying new sanctions against Moscow.

The evacuation continues “despite the difficulties”, as reported by the Mariúpol mayor’s office in a message on Telegram, in which it asks those who are going to be transferred to come to the meeting point.

At the same time and as reported by the commander of the 12 Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard Denys Schleha to the local agency ukrinformthe Russian army has resumed “massive attacks” against the steelworks where, according to its estimates, several hundred people remain refugees, including up to 20 children as well as some 500 wounded.

Authorities register refugee civilians arriving in Zaporiya. Photo: EFE/ MIGUEL GUTIÈRREZ

Municipal technicians, doctors and humanitarian organizations have coordinated in Zaporizhia to receive the convoy of the first evacuees, around a hundred, who, after remaining entrenched in Azovstal since the start of the war, managed to leave their hiding place this Sunday thanks to an operation sponsored by the UN and the Red Cross.

It is expected that, in a matter of hours, they will reach a reception centerarranged in the parking lot of a shopping center, which has a food tent, a first aid hospital and the attention of numerous volunteers, and to which refugees from other areas arrive every day.

They are on their way and “we expect them to arrive in Zaporizhia this afternoon or at night,” said a spokesman for the mayor’s office.

Zelenski regrets the non-evacuation of wounded

People are afraid to go out because they are killed. Now we are talking about opening that corridor, but currently everything depends on the Russian side […] we do not trust the Russian Federation

For his part, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, regretted that the evacuation of the civilian population of some of the cities besieged by Russia that is carried out with the help of the UN do not include “soldiers or the wounded.”

This was stated in an interview with the Greek public television ERT and the Kathimeriní newspaper in kyiv.

Now the most pressing thing, he said, is the evacuation of the steel mill, where there are still many civilians.

One of the most palpable examples that Russia cannot be trusted, Zelenskiy said, has been the multiple missile attack launched against kyiv during the visit of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who went to the capital of Ukraine after going to Moscow to talk about possibilities of evacuating civilians.

The Ukrainian president recalled that right now there are buses ready to take civilians from Azovstal to take them to Zaporizhia.

So far, we know of half a million people who have been illegally deported to Russia or elsewhere against their will.

“From the city of Zaporizhia onwards we have controlthat is, from there we are responsible and we can take them to a safe place, to provide them with temporary accommodation until they have the opportunity to return,” he said.

However, until they reach that city, about 220 kilometers from Mariupol, they must go through “a very difficult ordeal”, because they are in danger of being taken to Russian territory by the Russian Federation, something that, he said, he explained to Guterres during your visit.

Guterres assured him that he himself took “one hundred percent” responsibility for the situation and that the agreement with Russia contemplates that the evacuees will arrive in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. “We want to believe it,” Zelensky said.

Regarding the damage to infrastructure registered so far, Zelenski estimates it at around 60,000 million dollars, only in areas controlled by Ukraine, without counting occupied territories, “where we cannot analyze anything.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news

– Ukraine and Russia: what the prolongation of the war could cost

– ‘Hitler had Jewish blood’: Russian statement causes controversy in Israel

– Biden, at the crossroads of facing an unprecedented migratory wave