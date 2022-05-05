The Ukrainian exodus after more than two months of Russian invasion today amounts to 5.7 millionaccording to data updated daily by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The main destination of this exodus is Poland, where arrivals of Ukrainian citizens exceed 3.1 million, followed by Romania (854,000, many of them having previously passed through Moldova) and Russia (714,000), according to UNHCR figures. In the first five days of May, 171,160 Ukrainians have fled their country.

UNHCR also highlights that there have been 1.43 million re-entries of Ukrainians in their country since the outbreak of the waralthough he clarifies that these movements cannot yet be considered a consolidated return of refugees, since many of them only enter Ukraine occasionally and then leave again.

To these refugees must be added the more than 7.7 million internally displaced persons within Ukraine due to the conflict, bringing the number of people who have left their homes due to the war to over 13 million, more than a quarter of the population. Ukrainian, according to the United Nations.

Most of these refugees are women, children and the elderly, according to United Nations humanitarian agencies. This is the largest exodus of refugees experienced by the European continent since the end of the Second World War (1939-1945).

Authorities register refugee civilians arriving in Zaporiya. Photo: EFE/ MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Russia steps up attacks

The Russian Army on Thursday intensified its attacks in different parts of Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, which left at least two dead and twenty-five wounded, according to Ukrainian sources.

A missile hit the town of Kramatorsk, hitting nine residential buildings, a school and other civilian targets, Donetsk regional head of administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said. There were also attacks in other towns in the region, including one against a residential area in the town of Avdiivka.

Attacks against two municipalities in that province in eastern Ukraine were also reported from Sumy, according to the Ukrinform portal. Sources from the Ukrainian Army claim to have regained control of several communities on the borders of Nikolaev and Kherson, in territory occupied by Russian troops.

For its part, the situation is confused at the Azovstal steelworks, the last stronghold of resistance in the besieged city of Mariupol. The Ukrainian authorities reported yesterday new attacks on that industrial complex, where hundreds of civilians remain refugees waiting to be evacuated.

The head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, David Arahamiya, reported that the Russian troops had entered the territory of Azovstal, although he also assured that they were still in contact with the Ukrainian troops who are resisting inside.

Russia, for its part, announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the steel mill, starting this Thursday and for the following three days.

Images of shelling at the Azovstal steel mill Photo: Marie-Laure MESSANA / INTERIOR MINISTRY OF THE DONETSK PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC / AFP

Ukraine continues to shell Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka […] There were no civilian casualties.

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of shelling two villages in the Belgorod border region, without any casualties, reported the governor, Viacheslav Gladkov.

“According to the report of the Voluntary People’s Guard service group, a house and a garage were destroyed in Nekhoteyevka,” Gladkov wrote on his Telegram account.

According to the official TASS agency, a state of emergency was introduced in these border towns with Ukraine on March 23 after the explosion of an artillery shell, supposedly fired from that country.

The first deputy chief of staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, Sergei Kirienko, visited the port city of Mariupolin southeastern Ukraine, where he discussed how to restore destroyed infrastructure, the Russian agency Interfax confirmed today.

According to the agency, which cites an anonymous source, Kirienko addressed the restoration of civil infrastructure, including with the help of the Russian regions, and assistance to the residents of the city, which Russia considers controlled since April 21 except for the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance at the Azovstal metallurgical plant.

The Mariupol Mayor’s Office has said that more than 90% of the city is destroyed by the siege by Russian troops and 40% of its infrastructure is unrecoverable.

Ukrainian intelligence maintains that Kirienko came to the devastated city to prepare for the May 9 “celebrations” in Mariupol, when the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II is commemorated in Russia, after abandoning the idea of ​​doing so in the occupied city of Donetsk.

