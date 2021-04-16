Ukraine Ukrainian President Zelenskyi to meet Macron and Merkel, live broadcast at around 4 pm – Kremlin urges to “ease provocations”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will discuss the situation in Ukraine with Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Angela Merkel participates via video.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi meets the President of France Emmanuel Macronin on Friday in Paris, where they are due to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel participates in the conversation via video link.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at approximately 4 pm Finnish time. HS shows a live broadcast of the appointment. Zelensky is expected to hold a press conference at approximately 6 pm Finnish time.

In addition to Ukraine, the EU, the United States and NATO, among others, are concerned about the growth of Russian military power on the Ukrainian border, to which Russia has transferred its troops during the spring. Russia has said it is a major military exercise.

During the meeting, Macron’s office informed that Ukraine’s sovereignty is under threat and that the purpose of the discussion is to avoid escalation of the situation and to defuse tensions.

Kremlin on Friday called on Macron and Merkel to recommend to Ukraine an “end to provocative activities” in eastern Ukraine. In addition, a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised to send a message to Ukraine on the importance of a ceasefire.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said earlier this week that Russia is openly threatening Ukraine with war. Kuleba warned that a military response to Russia would be needed if necessary.

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk has intensified since the beginning of the year. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the situation.