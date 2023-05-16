Ukraine | Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities raided the Supreme Court

The president of the Supreme Court, suspected of accepting bribes, has been arrested.

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities report an exceptionally extensive corruption revelation in the country’s highest court. The president of the Supreme Court has been arrested as a suspect in a ring where bribes worth 2.7 million dollars have been received, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency Nabu announced on Tuesday.

“The skein includes undeserved benefits received by court management and judges. Urgent investigative measures are underway,” informed the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency Nabu in social media.

Nabu is investigating the suspicions together with the prosecutor’s office’s anti-corruption unit, Sapo.

Leader of Nabu Semen Krynovos characterized at the press conference that the raid on the Supreme Court shows what kind of corruption Nabu is primarily trying to root out in Ukraine.

“We show through real cases, through real actions, which cases we prioritize: Top-level corruption, organized crime at the highest levels of power,” Krynovos said, according to Reuters.

The Supreme Court of Ukraine announced the extraordinary meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Deutsche Wellen according to the court has announced on social media that the meeting is related to “events around the president of the court”.

In the process as expectations of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian military on the front have grown, Ukraine has strengthened its anti-corruption efforts. Corruption is considered a key security threat that weakens the country from within.

Corruption also affects the aid Ukraine receives from abroad. HS recently told about the investigation launched by the prosecutor’s offices of Ukraine and Estonia into the suspected misuse of money collected by the Estonian aid organization Slava Ukraini.

Rooting out corruption is key for Ukraine to succeed in its bid to become a member of the EU. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeatedly promised to fight corruption.

Ukraine is positioned to monitor corruption Transparency International – organization’s comparison to 116th place among 180 countries in the world. Russia is behind in 137th place.