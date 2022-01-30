Ukraine Ukraine’s foreign minister appealed to Russia: The situation must be resolved through diplomacy

According to the West, Russia has sent about one hundred thousand soldiers and heavy military equipment to the Ukrainian border. Russia has denied planning an attack.

Ukraine called on Russia on Sunday to withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border and occupied territories and to continue dialogue with the West. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba presented its views On Twitter.

Kuleba wrote that if the Russian authorities are serious in saying they do not want a new war, the situation must be resolved through diplomacy.

The tense situation on the Ukrainian border has increased tensions between Russia and the West. According to the West, Russia has sent about a hundred thousand soldiers and heavy military equipment to the Ukrainian border, which has been interpreted as a sign of intent to attack. Russia has denied planning an attack but has demanded assurances from the United States and the military alliance that NATO will not expand east.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with a Russian television channel, Moscow hopes for good, equal and respectful relations with the United States, as well as with other countries in the world.