Ukraine | Ukraine's fateful week has begun – Hungary's Orbán tries to prevent the “mother of all decisions”

Hungary's Viktor Orbán is pressuring the United States and Europe to cut off arms aid to Ukraine.

On Sunday In Buenos Aires, we saw a short but intense meeting when the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi snapped the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Argentina's new president Javier Milein at the inauguration.

Only professional lip readers could decipher from the video what the stern-looking Zelenskyi said to Orban, who backed up against the wall.

“It was as direct as possible, and of course it was about our European affairs,” Zelenskyi himself stated about the speech, in which, based on the video, no interpreters were needed.

From Argentina, Zelenskyi continued to the United States, where more tough words are expected. It is only the second time since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine that Zelenskyi is in the White House.

Contributions Discussions on the future of Ukraine are exceptionally tough this week in both Washington and Brussels. On the table are the continuation of financial support and the possible start of Ukraine's EU membership negotiations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán looms as an obstacle for both. He has threatened to block further EU support for Ukraine and opposed Ukraine's admission to the EU.

The prime minister of an EU and NATO country has been criticized for being Russian Vladimir Putin a “mouthpiece” that incites Putin above all to secure the supply of cheap oil and gas from Russia. Orbán is extorting support money from the EU, the payment of which has mostly been frozen until Hungary meets the EU's rule of law criteria.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was in Argentina on Sunday, from where he continued his journey to Washington, USA.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi arrived in Washington on Monday Joe Biden from the invitation. Zelenskyi will meet with senators on Tuesday to promote progress in Congress on the $60 billion emergency aid package promised to Ukraine.

The passage of the package pushed by the Biden administration looks even more difficult after Republican senators voted against the proposal in the Senate last week. Republicans oppose the package because they believe the Biden administration has not done enough for border security.

On Wednesday, President Biden called on Congress to urgently approve arms aid to Ukraine.

“This cannot wait,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.

“Frankly, I think it's incredible that we've gotten to this point in the first place, where Republicans in Congress are willing to give (Russian President Vladimir) Putin the biggest gift he could wish for,” he continued.

Chief Budget Officer of the US Department of the Treasury Shalanda Young warned that the arms aid to Ukraine is threatening to end by the turn of the year.

“Suspending US arms and equipment aid would shoot Ukraine in the foot on the battlefield, risk Ukraine's achievements, and also increase the likelihood of Russian military victories,” he warned.

In a key position is the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, to which Zelenskyi has not yet received an invitation to speak.

On the same day that Republican senators meet with Zelensky, a panel discussion by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank will be held in Washington. In connection with that, behind closed doors, Orbán's allies are meeting, among other things, with Republicans to ensure that the United States ends its military support for Ukraine, says The Guardian.

In the discussion organized by the Hungarian Foreign Policy Institute and the embassy together with a think tank that has criticized Ukraine's support, topics include the war in Ukraine and the “transatlantic culture wars”.

“Orbán is confident that the aid to Ukraine will not pass in Congress,” a diplomatic source close to Hungary's US embassy told The Guardian on condition of anonymity.

Hungarian Orbán's pressure will continue from the end of the week at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, where Orbán has threatened to overturn both the EU's intentions to start membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the EU's 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said it would be “crushing” if EU leaders did not give Kiev the green light to start membership negotiations.

“The most important thing, the mother of all decisions, is to get a decision on membership negotiations,” stressed Kuleba when he arrived at the EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday.

Hungary is still not going to surrender under EU pressure, threatened the foreign minister Peter Szijjarto.

“The majority of European politicians seem to want to make important decisions about issues that have not been prepared in advance and lack a common strategy for the future of Europe,” wrote Szijjarto on Facebook on Monday.