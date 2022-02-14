Ukraine Ukraine’s ambassador to London says Ukraine can be “flexible” in its intention to join NATO – the constitution says the goal of joining NATO and the EU is in the constitution

“Flexibility” in the goal of joining NATO would be a significant concession to Russia.

Ukraine Ambassador to London Vadim Pristajko said To the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Sunday that the country could be “flexible” in its goal of joining NATO, if flexibility prevents war.

This would be a significant concession to Russia, which has called on the West to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO in the future.

Spokesman for the Office of the President of Ukraine on Monday morning Sergij Nikiforov told reporters Reuters that Ukraine is committed to its goals of joining NATO and the EU, as stated in the constitution.

“This direction is not only reflected in the constitution but also has the full approval of the authorities and society,” Nikiforov told Reuters.

He said the ambassador to London should be given the opportunity to clarify what he really meant by the word “flexible”.

Little later on Monday, Ambassador Pristajko spoke again To the BBC and clarified their comments. He was asked whether Ukraine was ready to consider joining NATO. No, Pristajko replied. An earlier comment, he said, was a misunderstanding.

Pristajko reiterated the presidential office’s comment that the goal of joining NATO is enshrined in the constitution.

“We are not a member of NATO at the moment and to prevent war we are ready for many different concessions. We do them in discussions with the Russians, ”Pristajko said and continued:

“This is not a postponement of our goal of joining NATO. The situation is that we are not in the family now, so we have to look for something else, such as bilateral agreements with Britain and the United States. ”