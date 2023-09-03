BAccording to Ukraine, two civilians were injured in a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea region of Odessa. The attack in the early morning lasted three and a half hours, the Ukrainian air force said on the short message service Telegram. Russia used 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones, 22 of which were shot down. Port facilities were hit and damaged in the attack.

Ukrainian oligarch in custody

One of Ukraine’s richest entrepreneurs, who was once considered a patron of current President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been taken into custody. Selenskyj took the case of the prominent oligarch Ihor Kolomojskyj as an occasion for a demonstrative message against corruption and white-collar crime: Those who rob the country and put themselves above the law will no longer be able to continue as before, the head of state promised in his speech on Saturday evening in Kiev shared daily video message. Shortly before, the 60-year-old billionaire Kolomojskyj had been arrested on suspicion of fraud, among other things.

“The rule of law must prevail,” emphasized Zelenskyj. It is important that there is justice in proceedings that have not been pursued for years. With these statements, the head of state was primarily reacting to demands from the West to punish cases of corruption and other criminal activities more strictly. As the most important supporters of Ukraine in its fight to defend itself against the Russian war of aggression, the United States is expecting another visit from Zelenskyy later this month. He wants to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The competent court in Kiev on Saturday ordered Kolomojskyj to be held in custody until October 31, as reported by the Internet newspaper “Ukrajinska Pravda”. At the same time, a bail of almost 510 million hryvnia (around 12.7 million euros) was set, which, if paid, would free the businessman before the court hearing. According to the report, neither Kolomojskyj nor the prosecutor’s office commented on the allegations on Saturday. The oligarch could be seen in a video in the dock.







Secret service SBU presented allegations against oligarchs

Earlier, the SBU intelligence service told Telegram that the owner of a financial and industrial group of companies was accused of criminal activities, including the legalization of illegally acquired property. Between 2013 and 2020, Kolomojskyj is said to have exported more than half a billion hryvnia. The investigations under the supervision of the Attorney General’s Office have not yet been completed, it said.

An investigation has been underway against Kolomojskyj since last year, and there have also been several searches of his house. In November, Kolomoiskyi’s stakes in parastatal oil and gas companies were confiscated because of the war with Russia. In February, there was talk of “misappropriation of petroleum products” worth the equivalent of 930 million euros.

Selenskyj had recently distanced himself from Kolomojskyj and, according to reports, also revoked his Ukrainian citizenship. The head of state had announced more decisive action against the powerful Ukrainian oligarchs. Kolomojskyj was considered a supporter of Zelenskyj before his election as president in 2019.

Zelenskyy: Two ships pass through the grain corridor despite the blockade

President Zelenskyi also announced a new success in exporting Ukrainian goods across the Black Sea. Despite the Russian naval blockade, two more cargo ships successfully passed through the grain corridor set up by Kiev. “Ukraine is restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea,” Zelenskyy wrote on Platform X, formerly Twitter. To ensure even more protection at sea, he asked the western allies to deliver additional anti-aircraft systems.







After Russia pulled out of the agreement to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, Kiev is trying to organize the export despite the risk of Moscow attacks. Russia threatened to classify ships calling at Ukrainian ports as carrying military cargo. Leaving Ukrainian ports is considered less risky.

Talks also on grain deals on Monday

Dozens of merchant ships have been stranded in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion began more than 18 months ago. In the meantime, some freighters have been able to leave the ports as a result of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, but in mid-July Russia suspended the agreement and reinstated the naval blockade.

In early August, the Ukrainian Navy set a near-shore route for civilian ships to exit. So far, two freighters have used this opportunity to leave the port of Odessa. Both survived the Black Sea passage unscathed.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planned for this Monday in the Russian Black Sea metropolis of Sochi. It should also be about a possible resumption of the grain agreement.

What will be important on Sunday

The Ukrainian armed forces continue their counter-offensive to liberate the Russian-held territories. Over the weekend, Zelenskyy praised the 47th artillery brigade for the effective national defense in the Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Sumy regions and for “their strength in our northern regions”.