Ukraine | Ukraine prevented its former president from leaving the country

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the departure was prevented because Petro Poroshenko was going to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

2.12. 20:43

Ukrainian border guards have stopped the former president of the country Petro Poroshenko to leave the country because his intention was to meet the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbánsaid the country’s security service SBU.

According to Poroshenko, he had several high-level meetings planned when he tried to leave the country on Friday.

According to the SBU, Orbán has regularly presented anti-Ukraine positions. In addition to this, according to the SBU, Russia had planned to use the meeting for “informational and psychological operations against Ukraine”.

Poroshenko has been prevented from leaving the country before, for example in May of last year, when he planned to travel to a meeting of the military alliance NATO in Lithuania.

Poroshenko was the leader of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019. A preliminary investigation was started against him on, among other things, charges of treason and corruption after his term of office ended. According to Poroshenko, it was a political chase.