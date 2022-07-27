Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Ukraine | Ukraine is applying for a loan of tens of billions from the International Monetary Fund

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
If the 20 billion loan package materializes, it will be the IMF’s second largest active loan.

Ukraine is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a loan program of around 15-20 billion euros, the head of the country’s central bank Kyrylo Shevchenko says in an interview with the news agency Reuters.

Ukraine seeks a loan for a year to rebuild their war-torn economy.

“The IMF has always presented itself as Ukraine’s partner during the war,” Shevchenko told Reuters.

The EUR 20 billion financing program would be the second largest IMF active loan after Argentina.

Shevchenko according to which the application has already been submitted to the IMF. Now the state is negotiating with the IMF on the details of the financial package.

According to the head of the Central Bank, the program should include measures to stabilize the economy. Ukraine hopes to return to pre-war conditions.

The previous IMF loan to Ukraine was an emergency aid of about 1.4 billion euros in March. The amount is about half of the loan Ukraine has taken through the IMF so far.

According to Reuters, Ukraine’s economy has been calculated to shrink by 35-45 percent in 2022. Because of the Russian attack, Ukraine will lose around five billion euros every month until the end of the year, Reuters says.

In addition Ukraine is negotiating with other international lenders to freeze loan payments.

Shevchenko is currently visiting Britain. He hopes that an agreement on currency exchange between the two countries will be reached with the Bank of England in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz became the first state-owned company to become insolvent after Russia invaded the country.

Russian and the grain export agreement signed by Ukraine is likely to generate significant revenue for Ukraine.

However, the cash flow brought by grain exports will not start until next year at the earliest, Shevchenko said.

According to him, the Central Bank of Ukraine will continue its currency and financing program in Ukraine.

