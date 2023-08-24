Ukraine | Ukraine celebrates its independence day – Russian battle scrap piled up on the street of Kyiv reminds of Ukraine’s victories

On Independence Day, it will also be one and a half years since the start of the war of aggression launched by Russia.

in Ukraine on Thursday we will celebrate the second independence day in the middle of the war. At the same time, one and a half years have passed since the start of the war of aggression launched by Russia in February 2022.

Big celebrations or gatherings like in the years before the war are not organized in the capital city of Kyiv, but more local and small-scale events can still be organized in the country.

For example, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klytsko has appealed to people in advance that sirens warning of airstrikes would be listened to with an even more sensitive ear on Independence Day if Russia decides to carry out missile strikes on Ukraine’s anniversary.

Completely however, Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day will not go unnoticed. Kyiv’s main street is partly closed on Independence Day, as military equipment destroyed in Russian battles has been displayed on the street as a sign of the victories achieved.

Independence Day of Ukraine is also celebrated in other parts of the world. For example, in Helsinki, Ukraine’s Independence Day is honored with flags at the Senate Square and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building at Merikasarmi, which is also lit up in the evening with the colors of the Ukrainian flag to blue-yellow.

An event supporting Ukraine will also be organized in Helsinki on Thursday evening, in which the Finnish government will also participate.