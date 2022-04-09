On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate passed a World War II law providing massive arms assistance to the Soviet Union. Now it is preparing to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

None of the disputed senators was not opposed when the U.S. Senate blew dust on Wednesday over a law that has been dormant for more than 70 years.

The law, known as the Lend-Lease Act of 1941, made it possible for U.S. allies, most notably the Soviet Union, to assist in World War II with hundreds of billions of dollars in current money.

An updated bill will be issued by the President To Joe Biden the right to provide military assistance to Ukraine quickly and extensively.

The bill still needs approval in the House of Representatives.

The original the importance of the lend-lease law is difficult to overestimate. The arms aid it enabled accounted for as much as 17 percent of all U.S. spending on World War II. More than half went to Britain, but perhaps the most important was aid to the Soviet Union.

The poorly equipped Red Army was in danger of collapsing against Nazi Germany. The United States kept the Soviet Union afloat by sending, among other things, 400,000 trucks, 14,000 planes, 15 million pairs of boots, and everything from canned food to an entire car tire factory.

Even the Soviet elite Joseph Stalin admitted, albeit in a speech, that without arms aid, the Soviet Union would have lost the war to Germany.

Finland finally received the aid given to the Soviet Union. One Airacobra fighter aircraft is on display at the Tuusula Air Defense Museum. The machine was restored from several different machine parts.

United States has, of course, been able to assist Ukraine without a lend-lease law. The biggest significance of the law is that Biden can bypass the heavy legislative order and order arms aid quickly.

It is a loan, but only nominally. At one time in World War II, supplies were sold at a 90 percent discount, but even those debts were usually forgiven.

Keep to avoid being carried away by overly volatile allegories. However, lend-lease says something about the U.S.’s stance on the war.

The original law was introduced in 1941 in a situation where the United States was strictly non-aligned. The law was the last resort to engage in war without participating in war.

This is the situation the United States still has today. The United States has firmly stated that it will not take part in hostilities in Ukraine.

The revival of the fly-lease was interpreted as a sign that the United States sees Ukraine’s war as a struggle for democracy in Europe. If the war continues, more help is promised, and much more.

Above all, the United States believes that war can be won, analyzes the policy online magazine Politico.

The United States would not be preparing to pour maybe tens of billions of dollars into Ukraine if the war were already destroyed.

Correction 9.4.2022 at 20.43: The story previously read incorrectly that the Airacobra fighter aircraft would be on display at the Tikkakoski Air Force Museum in Jyväskylä. However, it is on display at the Tuusula Air Defense Museum. It was further clarified that the machine was restored from parts of several machines.