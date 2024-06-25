The Hague Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov

The International Criminal Court today issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. This was announced in a statement from the same court which states that the two would be responsible for “international crimes” committed “at least” between October 2022 and March 2023including the role in alleged war crimes for attacks against civilian targets and crimes against humanity for “inhumane actions” during the war.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that they bear individual criminal responsibility for the crimes mentioned,” reads the court statement in relation to the arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov. Responsibilities – he continues – range from having “committed these acts together with others” to having “ordered these crimes to be committed” or having “failed to exercise adequate control over the armed forces” at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.