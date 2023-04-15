Ukraine, the head of Wagner: “Moscow declare the end of the war”

The founder of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin published a text on April 14 stating that The “ideal option” would be for Russia to cease the active phase of the war and “entrench itself firmly” in the occupied territories. “The ideal option would be to announce the end of the conflict, to inform everyone that Russia has achieved the planned results and, in a sense, we have indeed achieved them,” wrote Prigozhin. At the same time, Prigozhin said that Ukraine is a “completely nationalist-oriented state” rather than one that considers itself part of Russia.



According to reports from the Kyiv Independentthe Kremlin-controlled Wagner mercenary group assisted the Russian military in its attempt to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut for the past nine months, as Moscow tries to consolidate its hold over the entirety of Donetsk Oblast. Despite heavy fighting and losses on both sides, Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut. On April 6, Prigozhin admitted that Ukrainian forces were not withdrawing from Bakhmut and said a Russian offensive was “out of the question” at the moment. Russian forces faced three problems, namely a lack of “properly organized command”, weak flanks and not enough ammunition, Prigozhin added.

This contradicted his April 2 claim that Wagner’s forces had captured the administrative building of the city of Bakhmut, hoisting the Russian flag there. Disputes between Prigozhin and Russian officials are also ongoing for what the former perceives as a lack of adequate artillery support for Wagner’s troops in the Ukraine and Africa. In today’s text published online, Prigozhin said that Russia “cannot accept any compromise” with Ukraine, including negotiations, and that if Ukraine’s armed forces cannot be defeated “in a fair fight”, then Russia should take the time to “build its muscles” and fight one more time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

