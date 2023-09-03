Someone graffitied pro-European messages on the rubble of the destroyed Ivankiv local museum. “More Europe and less war”, says the text that accompanies the drawing of the mythological image of the work The kidnapping of Europe, with the colors of Ukraine and the EU. The local museum in Ivankiv, in the kyiv province, was destroyed on February 25, 2022 by a Russian missile, one day after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. It housed 14 paintings by its best-known local artist, Maria Primachenko (1909-1997). The heroic operation to save her work is today a symbol of the Ukrainian will to survive.

Far from Ivankiv, 550 kilometers to the south, in the province of Kherson, the artistic work of Polina Raiko (1928-2004) was submerged last June under the waters of the Dnieper River. Her house was her magnum opus, every corner of the building painted with figures from Ukrainian folklore, religious, and also Soviet. On June 6, the New Kakhovka dam, under Russian control, burst, a catastrophe that both Kiev and the EU and Western intelligence services are convinced was sabotage by the invading forces to stop the Ukrainian advance on the southern front. . The flood washed away dozens of municipalities and also Raiko’s house in the Oleshki municipality.

This village is located in territory occupied by Russia and the foundation that manages its heritage has been able to verify, through images taken by neighbors, that 70% of its paintings have disappeared or are damaged.

Raiko, unlike Primachenko, was unknown until the recent disappearance of her work. But the news impact that followed the misfortune has projected it as an example of the best Ukrainian naiveté art and, above all, of resilience against an invader who wants to disintegrate the country. This summer two exhibitions have been organized in Kiev that reproduce Raiko’s paintings, one of them, in the Casa Ukraine, one of the main exhibition spaces in the capital, and precisely next to an exhibition by Primachenko, the most recognized national naive artist. internationally. An exhibition of the latter is also offered this summer in Lviv, in the west of the country.

Polina Raiko’s paintings have been lost after the collapse of the New Kakhovka dam. Polina Raiko Foundation

Raiko and Primachenko were women from the rural world, and their work was inspired by the environment in which they lived, life in the countryside, inherited legends and boundless fantasy. In an essay published in 2021 by the Ivan Honchar museum in Kiev, where images of Raiko’s house are displayed these days, it was reported that naïve art has been closely linked to Ukrainian identity since the 18th century.

Until today, numerous samples of this have come down because during the Soviet Union they were not subject to repression like other artistic expressions, according to the document in question: “The Soviet authorities frequently liquidated or silenced professional artists, however, naïve art was treated with I respect. In Soviet times, naïve art was considered anonymous, it was believed that, like the people, it was a mass phenomenon without individuality”.

The Primachenko Foundation, managed by her family, does highlight that despite all the awards the artist received during the USSR, “the Soviet government wanted to suppress her voice.” From a supposed innocence, an already elderly Primachenko painted numerous works that dealt with the Chernobyl nuclear catastrophe (1986) and the drama that it brought to the people of her region. Ivankiv is located 50 kilometers from the nuclear power plant.

Between Ukrainian society and naïve art, whether that of Primachenko or that of another reference such as Katerina Bilokur, there is a strong emotional and identity connection, which can be detected in the public success of her exhibitions or also in the use of her images. in contemporary clothing designs, even in patriotic slogans. For example, “A dove has spread its wings and cries for peace”, one of Primachenko’s best-known paintings, was used in 2022 as a symbol in campaigns of international support for Ukraine.

Maria Primachenko exhibition in Lviv (Ukraine) this August. Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

Eugene Bereznicki, director of the Bereznicki Foundation and promoter of the Kiev art week, confirms that naive art, due to its ease of connecting visually with it, has become a hallmark of Ukrainian identity: “Naive art is very primary , very sincere, and that makes it powerful. Yes it is part of the most basic Ukrainian identity, but our art goes much further”. “What happens is that the Ukrainians are now in a first phase of enjoying art, it is like a child when they give him a toy for the first time and he does not stop playing with it,” adds Bereznicki.

The works of these artists are gaining value in the international market, confirms Bereznicki, precisely because of their visual appeal and because they are recognized as the soul of Ukraine, a country that is on everyone’s lips due to the invasion it is suffering. But his pull is not from now. Primachenko was recognized for the first time globally in 1937, at the International Exhibition in Paris. She was discovered by the Franco-Ukrainian artist Alexandra Ekster and they surrendered to her art from Chagall to Picasso. The latter declared that Primachenko was a genius, and her fame did not stop growing despite the fact that she was always a country woman, installed in her village, Bolotnia.

“Maria Primachenko wrote a new page in the history of Ukrainian cultural heritage,” says her foundation, “and laid the foundations for a better understanding of national identity for new generations.” This vision, shared by the Ukrainian political establishment, made the salvation of his work in Ivankiv a matter of national pride, as was made explicit in the exhibition organized in September 2022 at Casa Ukraine with the 14 pieces rescued from the Ivankiv museum. “What the neighbors did was not only save Primachenko’s paintings, they also saved the Ukrainian identity,” said the then governor of the Kiev province, Oleksi Kuleba, and today a senior official in the office of the president, Volodimir Zelensky.

“These paintings [las rescatadas en Ivankiv] they have become a symbol of the unity of Ukrainians in joint defense of what they hold dear,” says Anastasiia Primachenko, Maria’s great-granddaughter and representative of the family foundation. For her, the work of her great-grandmother is not so much a symbol of resistance against Russia as “an awakening and a revival of Ukrainian identity.”

Giant portrait dedicated to Maria Primachenko in Ivankiv. Christian Segura

Yaroslav Kovalenko is 27 years old and lives just 100 meters from the museum burned by the Russian missile. Kovalenko speaks perfect Spanish, like many others in Ivankiv: he is a child from Chernobyl, young people who spent years spending summer stays in Spain to get out of the areas hardest hit by the nuclear accident. This law student relates that there were a few citizens who dared to jump into the flames to rescue the works. The paintings were hidden by them because Ivankiv was under Russian occupation. “Few were able to leave the village because the Russians arrived here in the first days of the invasion and we didn’t know what was happening,” recalls Kovalenko, who took refuge in a country house belonging to his aunt. From the almost two months under the Russian yoke, the signs remain, in abandoned buildings and in the woods, warning of the presence of mines.

Bolotnia, the village adjoining Ivankiv where Primachenko was born, lived and died, had no leading Russian military. According to several locals consulted, just one day a group of soldiers appeared asking if they had “alcohol, girls and saunas available.” Since the answer was negative, they returned to Ivankiv. The Russians did not occupy the house where Primachenko was born, a beautiful one-story red brick building with a large garden and the smell of apple trees. Curtains that she embroidered herself still hang on the windows: her mother was a teacher of this art, and her daughter studied at the Ivankiv art tailoring school. In 1936, when her talent was discovered, she was invited to study in kyiv at an experimental seminar on embroidery and artistic ceramics. These were her studies.

Barely 100 meters from Primachenko’s estate, 77-year-old Lena Romanyuk and two friends, all dressed in brightly colored smocks, show their hope that the Primachenko Foundation can carry out the project of turning the family home into a museum. Romanyuk, who is in charge of keeping the painter’s grave cared for, evokes her childhood, when Primachenko made dresses for her and other children in the village.

Painting by Polina Raiko exhibited at the Ivan Honchar Museum in kyiv. The original was destroyed. Christian Segura

Few visit Primachenko’s house or grave, say the residents of Bolotnia, only when there is a marked anniversary. Fewer people will have visited the home and artwork of Raiko, a woman who only started painting as therapy, to cope with severe family trauma, when she was 69 years old. “It’s sad, but misfortunes often reveal artists who were undervalued,” says Bereznicki. Her house, which was portrayed inch by inch in 2013 by the Ivan Honchar museum, will be rebuilt in another location. “Polina Raiko’s will be another museum of the war, it will be a symbol of what has happened,” adds Bereznicki.

Raiko’s house also has its hero. Kherson artist Viacheslav Mashnitskyi, director of the Raiko Foundation, decided to stay in the Russian-occupied territory to safeguard his legacy. His family and friends in free Ukraine have not heard from him for almost a year.

