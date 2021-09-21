Too high prices for potatoes in Belarus led to the fact that for the first time in its history the republic began to buy a product abroad even during the harvest. Such data lead analysts of the EastFruit platform.

Earlier, in the first seven months of 2021, potato exports from Belarus fell 3.5 times, while imports grew 40 percent compared to the same period a year ago. The main supplier turned out to be Ukraine, from where 15.5 thousand tons were imported. In addition, purchases were carried out in Russia, Azerbaijan, North Macedonia, Egypt and Germany.

Related materials Tractor stalled Lukashenka’s economic success turned out to be a bluff. How did Belarusians become disillusioned with him?

In dollar terms, the cost of potatoes in the republic in autumn is higher than in all countries of the region, except for Russia. A kilogram of potatoes in Belarus last week was sold at 30 cents per kilogram, in Ukraine and Poland – 6-8 cents and 11-13 cents cheaper, respectively.

As stated in the material, the main reason for the problems with potatoes was the inability to cope with the weather conditions. Due to the effects of the drought, the yield of potatoes and their quality have decreased.

Earlier, President of Belarus Aleksnadr Lukashenko said that he was negotiating with Ukraine in order to prevent a break in economic relations. According to him, Ukraine was the “breadbasket of the Soviet Union” and will be, which means that it needs fertilizers that Belarus can sell.

At the end of August, the Council of Ministers of Belarus banned the export of cereals from the country for six months, including wheat, rye, barley, oats, corn, buckwheat, millet, triticale, other cereals, as well as rape seeds. Moreover, it is forbidden to supply them even to partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).